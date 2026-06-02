Major fire breaks out in a multi-story building in Navoi

A large fire occurred in a multi-story building in the city of Navoi. The incident took place at 04:19 on the morning of June 2 in a residential building on Alisher Navoi Street.

Immediate measures were taken as soon as the regional Emergency Situations Department received the report. 7 rescue units and 2 aerial ladders arrived at the scene in just 4 minutes.

According to preliminary data, the fire spread to several apartments on the 9th floor, damaging a total of 8 apartments. Approximately 300 square meters of roof, ceiling, and interior areas were damaged by fire.

Efforts to fully extinguish the fire lasted more than an hour. Officials took measures to cool the scene and ensure safety.

Fortunately, there is no official information regarding injuries resulting from the incident so far. Investigation is ongoing.