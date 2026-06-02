Exchange rates for June 3 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign exchange rates for June 3, 2026. Accordingly, the dollar decreased by 14.39 UZS to 11,934.64 UZS.

• The Euro decreased by 25.12 UZS to 13,896.69 UZS.

• The Russian Ruble decreased by 2.14 UZS to 164.14 UZS.

• The British Pound decreased by 6.24 UZS to 16,077.15 UZS.

• The Japanese Yen decreased by 0.23 UZS to 74.71 UZS.

• The Swiss Franc decreased by 55.16 UZS to 15,185.95 UZS.

• The Chinese Yuan decreased by 1.66 UZS to 1,764.59 UZS.