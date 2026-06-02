Exchange rates for June 3 announced
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• The Euro decreased by 25.12 UZS to 13,896.69 UZS.
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign exchange rates for June 3, 2026. Accordingly, the dollar decreased by 14.39 UZS to 11,934.64 UZS.
• The Euro decreased by 25.12 UZS to 13,896.69 UZS.
• The Russian Ruble decreased by 2.14 UZS to 164.14 UZS.
• The British Pound decreased by 6.24 UZS to 16,077.15 UZS.
• The Japanese Yen decreased by 0.23 UZS to 74.71 UZS.
• The Swiss Franc decreased by 55.16 UZS to 15,185.95 UZS.
• The Chinese Yuan decreased by 1.66 UZS to 1,764.59 UZS.
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