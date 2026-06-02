8 people on an electric moped fell into a canal in Samarkand

In the Pakhtachi district of the Samarkand region, 4 people died after an electric moped fell into a canal. The incident occurred on May 31 at approximately 20:25 in the Narpay canal, which flows through the Ukrach neighborhood.

It is reported that the driver of the cargo electric moped lost control. As a result, 8 people who were on the vehicle fell into the canal.

Before the arrival of Ministry of Emergency Situations rescuers, 4 people were saved by local residents. The remaining 4 individuals were recovered from the canal deceased during search operations.

According to preliminary information, a citizen born in 1984 was taking his wife and 6 minor children for a ride on the electric moped.

Currently, officials from the Pakhtachi District Prosecutor's Office, the Department of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are investigating the causes of the incident.