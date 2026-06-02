Key programs for the development of the chemical industry have been defined

The chemical industry, one of the key drivers of our country's economy, is being taken to a completely new level based on modern requirements. At a regular video conference chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, strategic tasks were set to transform the sector, create local brands, and sharply increase export volumes.

According to analyses, there is a large market worth $2 billion for household chemical products in the Central Asia and CIS region alone, and Uzbekistan aims to actively and maximally utilize this great opportunity.

Global brands in Uzbekistan: The 'Henkel' experience and new projects

During the meeting, the head of state highlighted a company successfully operating in the 'Angren' Free Economic Zone as a prime example. The world-renowned global company 'Henkel' established a mutually beneficial partnership with a local manufacturer and subsequently acquired the facility entirely. Now, there are plans to export products from this modern complex to the markets of Commonwealth countries on a large scale.

To further increase the number of such successful projects, one of the existing industrial zones in Tashkent will be fully allocated to household chemical manufacturers. Additionally, a completely new mechanism for the sector—selling commissioned enterprises to the private sector as ready-made businesses (clustering)—will be introduced. It was noted that $50 million will be allocated for these projects, and another $15 million will be directed to support initiatives from the regions.

Responsible officials were instructed to prepare a special program in a short time that envisions the production of at least 100 new local brand products in the household chemicals sector. This step will strengthen healthy competition in the domestic market while also increasing export potential.

Global opportunities in the mineral fertilizer market

The global mineral fertilizer market is showing an average annual growth of 5%, and its total volume will exceed $260 billion by 2030. Especially with the widespread adoption of modern water-saving agrotechnologies globally, the demand for water-soluble fertilizers is growing at a rapid pace.

Following negotiations with major foreign investors, two major projects will be launched in our country:

In Kashkadarya region: A large plant with an annual production capacity of 230,000 tons and a total value of $114 million;

In Syrdarya region: A massive $400 million project that will take the sector to a new level will be implemented.

In general, it is planned to launch 42 promising projects in the chemical industry with a total value of $2.8 billion over the next three years. As a result, production volumes will grow by 2030 as follows:

Nitrogen fertilizers: from 2.8 million tons to 4 million tons ;

Phosphate fertilizers: from 400,000 tons to 900,000 tons ;

Water-soluble fertilizers: from 100,000 tons to 400,000 tons will be achieved.

A new cluster of science and production

The President emphasized the need to firmly integrate practical science and real production in the sector. To this end, a special innovative scientific-production and educational cluster for the chemical industry will be built on a 60-hectare area in the Mirzo Ulugbek district of the capital.

Within the framework of this educational institution, a modern Chemical Technology Innovation Center will be established in cooperation with South Korean partners. To encourage science, up to 50% of the experimental testing costs will be covered by the state.

Also, by the end of next year, the Tashkent Institute of Chemical Technology and the Tashkent branch of the D.I. Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology will be fully relocated to the territory of this newly built modern cluster.