Sergeli car market to undergo a complete transformation

Extensive renovation, landscaping, and infrastructure modernization work is underway at the Sergeli car market, one of the busiest spots in our capital. Recently, various alarming rumors circulated on social media regarding the closure or relocation of this popular market. Putting an end to these speculations, the Tashkent City Hokimiyat officially stated that the market is operating normally and that reports of its closure are completely unfounded.

So, what conveniences await buyers and sellers soon? Here are the main upgrades being implemented at the market:

Smoother roads and reduced congestion

One of the biggest problems for market visitors was the condition of the roads. So far, high-quality new asphalt has been laid over an area of 26,500 square meters. That is not all — another 16,200 square meters are planned for modernization and paving, which will be completed in the coming days.

Standardization of trade stalls and shops

The outdated roofs of shops and showcases selling auto parts are being replaced with modern, durable materials. Irregularly placed advertising banners and signs that marred the market's appearance have been removed. Scattered containers for used parts are being organized and redesigned based on a single modern standard.

Eliminating the human factor: Full automation

One of the biggest innovations is the introduction of modern digital technologies to ensure the transparency of financial transactions. Automated payment systems will be installed at entry and exit points, completely eliminating misunderstandings and the human factor. This will serve to prevent unnecessary queues and illegal payments.