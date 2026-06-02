Yandex launches free course on cybersecurity in the age of artificial intelligence

·54·Technology
Yandex launches free course on cybersecurity in the age of artificial intelligence

The Yandex Praktikum educational platform has launched a new free course dedicated to protection against fraud using artificial intelligence technologies. The program is open to everyone and is designed for those who want to learn how to identify digital threats, particularly deepfakes. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The course provides detailed information on how criminals use generative neural networks to create fake videos, images, and audio recordings to deceive people. Special attention is also paid to practical protection methods: from correctly configuring personal accounts to using corporate AI systems to repel cyberattacks.

The curriculum also covers technologies that help block spam, identify phishing sites, and monitor suspicious activity. The course consists of four modules, each taking approximately one hour to complete. The program includes video lessons featuring Alexander Kaleda, the company's Chief Information Security Officer.

The Yandex Praktikum platform also features AI assistants that explain complex terms and provide summaries of the lessons. At the end of the training, participants take a test to check their knowledge and receive a special digital security checklist. The lessons are also available on the Prompthub platform.

YandexArtificial IntelligenceCybersecurityDeepfakeEducation
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