Russian aviation will need 500 new aircraft in the next 10 years

·68·Technology
Russian aviation will need 500 new aircraft in the next 10 years

Russian airlines will need approximately 500 new passenger aircraft over the next 10–12 years. This forecast was announced by Vadim Badekha, General Director of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC). According to him, these estimates are based on carrier projections and the gradual decommissioning of foreign aircraft. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The head of UAC emphasized that the Russian aviation industry is capable of ensuring this volume of deliveries. Contracts for the first batch of civil aviation airliners have been signed and are currently in production. Regarding subsequent orders, the main parameters of cooperation with airlines have been agreed upon, and these agreements are now expected to be solidified with formal contracts.

New domestic aircraft are expected to play a key role in renewing the aviation fleet. Currently, certification tests for the MS-21 and SJ-100 models are ongoing. In the near future, certification for the regional Il-114-300 aircraft is planned. Additionally, the modernized Tu-214 model, equipped with fully import-substituted equipment, has also received the necessary permits.

Badekha noted that if the current investment program is successfully completed, producing 500 aircraft becomes a realistic task. Russia remains one of the few countries in the world with a full cycle of aviation technology creation—from design to the production of components and finished aircraft.

AviationRussiaMS-21TechnologyAircraft
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Abror Shuhratov
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