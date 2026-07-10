Illegal religious classes for 22 children uncovered in Denov

·0·Society
Illegal religious classes for 22 children uncovered in Denov

During joint operational activities conducted by the State Security Service and internal affairs agencies, cases of unauthorized religious education were uncovered in the Surkhandarya and Fergana regions.

It was revealed that a citizen born in 1985, a resident of the Denov district in the Surkhandarya region with a prior criminal record, had been providing religious lessons to minors in his home without specialized religious education or the required license.

According to investigation data, starting in June of this year, he accepted 22 children born between 2011 and 2019 to provide them with instruction. The children, who came from the Denov and Altinsay districts, lived in conditions that did not meet sanitary and hygienic requirements, and their parents were charged between 500,000 soums and 100 USD per month.

A group of children sitting around a table in a room reading books.

A similar situation was also identified in the Rishtan district of the Fergana region. It was discovered that a woman born in 1971 had been providing religious education in her home to 5 children born between 2011 and 2017 from the Baghdad and Yazyavan districts without any official authorization. During the inspection, the literature used in the study sessions was seized as material evidence.

Law enforcement agencies have initiated criminal cases regarding both incidents under Article 229-2, Part 2 of the Criminal Code (violation of the procedure for providing religious instruction) and have commenced investigative actions.

Furthermore, measures were taken against the parents of the children in accordance with Article 47 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility. Preventive conversations were also held with them regarding their obligations concerning the upbringing and education of their children.

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