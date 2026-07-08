25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad

·12·Society
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad

An accident at a construction site in Tashkent has once again brought the issue of labor safety to the forefront. A 25-year-old worker died after being crushed by a concrete slab in the Yashnabad district. This was reported by the "Millar" program.

It is reported that the tragic incident occurred at a construction site located in the Olmos neighborhood of the Yashnabad district. The deceased young man was born in the Surkhandarya region and had been working in construction.

According to witnesses, the incident took place during the work process. Hearing a loud thud, those nearby rushed to help. However, due to the weight of the concrete slab, it was impossible to lift it independently.

"We heard a loud thud. We immediately ran to provide first aid. Since we couldn't handle it ourselves, we notified the Emergency Services. An ambulance and rescuers arrived and lifted the slab using a crane," said one of the witnesses.

Sanjar Kadirov, head of the Yashnabad District Emergency Medical Services, stated that a call was received from the construction site on July 3, and a medical team immediately arrived at the scene.

According to him, upon arrival, it was determined that a man had been crushed by a concrete slab and had died at the scene due to severe injuries sustained.

Currently, relevant authorities are investigating the accident. The construction site has been temporarily cordoned off, and the causes of the incident and the extent to which labor safety requirements were followed are being examined.

TashkentYashnabadMillarSurkhandaryaSanjar Kadirov
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