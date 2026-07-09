Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media

·74·Society
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media

According to Nemolchi.uz, an inappropriate act was allegedly committed against a woman on a bus on the morning of July 6.

The victim stated that the incident occurred between 08:30 and 08:50. According to her, there were few passengers on the bus. A man initially sat next to her, but the woman, noticing an unpleasant odor, moved to another seat.

Then, the man began performing acts that violate moral standards in public transport. The woman recorded the situation. She said that the man would stop at times and then continue his actions.

Afterward, the victim confronted him and told him she would post the video online. The man asked if her words were directed at him. Once the woman confirmed that her comments were indeed about his actions, the man got off the bus. It was reported that he did not even pay his fare.

The victim noted that such incidents once again bring the issue of safety in public transport to the forefront. She emphasized that underage girls, in particular, could suffer psychological trauma after such situations.

At this time, there has been no official statement from law enforcement agencies. Various opinions are being expressed on social media regarding the incident.

Nemolchi.uzTashkent
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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