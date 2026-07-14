Another baby born in an ambulance

On July 13, around 05:33, an ambulance crew on duty in Tashkent witnessed another joyful event. Because the labor process of a pregnant woman being transported to the hospital began faster than expected, the baby was born inside the ambulance itself.

Thanks to the promptness, experience, and coordinated actions of the medical staff, the delivery was successful. Afterward, the mother and baby were provided with the necessary medical care and safely transported to the hospital.

Officials reported that both the newborn girl and her mother are in good health. Doctors stated that their condition is under constant supervision.

This incident once again demonstrated the responsibility and professional skills of the emergency medical staff.