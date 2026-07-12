Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district

·1·Society
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district

A minor girl who left her place of residence in the Bukhara region and did not return has been found.

It is reported that on July 10, 2026, a resident of the "Kochkomar" neighborhood in the Bukhara district called the regional Internal Affairs Department's "112" unified emergency management service. She stated that her daughter, Dilbar Baxtiyor qizi Ikromova, born in 2009, had left home around July 5 and had not returned since.

Following the report, search operations were conducted by responsible officers of the Internal Affairs Department. Staff from the Center for Social and Legal Assistance to Minors of the Public Security Service's Crime Prevention Department were involved in the process.

As a result of the search efforts, the girl was found within the territory of Bukhara city. It was confirmed that she is safe and sound.

Subsequently, the case was referred to the Bukhara District Prosecutor's Office to hand over the minor to her legal guardian and to process the relevant documentation.

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