Kind young man who even paid the rent dealt a heavy blow by his roommate

In Tashkent's Sergeli district, a 20-year-old man has been apprehended on suspicion of stealing his roommate's phone and cash after taking advantage of the trust placed in him.

The victim considered the suspect a close friend, even helping him with groceries and rent. However, one day, the roommate vanished along with the victim's valuables.

Renting a house together

According to reports, a citizen named Behruz rented a house with an acquaintance to reduce expenses.

They lived in the same apartment, and the victim trusted his roommate, trying not to leave him in a difficult situation.

At times, he:

bought him groceries;

helped with daily expenses;

and even paid the rent.

Phone and money missing

One day, Behruz discovered that his personal belongings and money were missing.

According to preliminary information, the following were stolen:

an iPhone 14 Pro phone — worth approximately 7 million soums;

7 million soums in cash.

The total amount of damage is nearly 14 million soums.

Suspect identified

Law enforcement agencies have identified the suspect.

He was revealed to be M. Boburjon, born in 2004.

Criminal case initiated

Regarding this incident, the Sergeli District Internal Affairs Department has initiated a criminal case under Article 169 of the Criminal Code — theft.

Currently, investigative actions are ongoing.

This incident once again highlights the importance of being cautious when choosing someone to live with and reinforcing trust with documentation and clear agreements.