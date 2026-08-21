In Qashqadaryo, a 17-year-old driver hit a 3-year-old boy who was playing (video)

·1·Society
In Qashqadaryo, a 17-year-old driver hit a 3-year-old boy who was playing (video)

In Qashqadaryo, a Chery driven by a 17-year-old hit a 3-year-old boy. A video of the incident spread on social media, attracting widespread attention.

According to reports, the incident occurred on June 30 in Qamashi district. The 17-year-old driver accidentally ran over the 3-year-old boy, who was standing by the side of the road, while moving the vehicle.

The child was injured as a result of the incident. He received medical assistance at the scene. No further information has yet been provided about the child’s health or the severity of his injuries.

Relevant documents have been drawn up regarding the incident. The Chery has been temporarily placed in an impound lot.

In your opinion, what should drivers pay more attention to in order to prevent such incidents? Share this news with others as well.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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