Quadruplets born in a single family in Andijan

·305·Society
Quadruplets born in a single family in Andijan

On August 25, a joyful and unforgettable event took place for a family in the Andijan region — quadruplets were born at the same time. This was reported by Furqat Sanayev, Press Secretary of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to the report, Dildoraxon Ahmedova, a resident of Andijan district, was admitted to the medical institution on August 20 of this year with a multiple pregnancy diagnosis. Taking into account the health of the mother and the babies, specialists conducted the delivery under special supervision.

A cesarean section was performed on the woman before the full-term of pregnancy. A team of specialists including obstetrician-gynecologists, neonatologists, and resuscitators participated in the delivery process. The procedure was carried out successfully, and four babies were born.

Three of the babies are girls and one is a boy, and their weights are as follows:

  • first baby — girl, 1,840 grams;

  • second baby — boy, 1,534 grams;

  • third baby — girl, 1,584 grams;

  • fourth baby — girl, 1,756 grams.

Currently, the four babies and their mother are under the supervision of doctors, and their condition is being monitored by medical specialists.

The birth of the quadruplets is not only a great joy for the family, but also a responsible and significant event for the medical staff who participated in the delivery process.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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