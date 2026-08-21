In central Tashkent, a girl was defrauded of 500,000 soums after being told she had been “jinxed”

A few minutes of conversation with an unknown woman in central Tashkent reportedly cost a girl 500,000 soums. The incident occurred near the Alisher Navoi Theatre. The woman initially asked for ordinary help, but later convinced the girl that she had been affected by the “evil eye” and took advantage of the situation.

According to reports, a woman walking with her child first asked the girl for 50,000 soums. During the conversation, she allegedly told the girl that she had been affected by the “evil eye” and offered to “remove” it.

After that, the girl was told various things and asked to give more money.

The most dangerous aspect is that in such schemes, victims are not usually persuaded to hand over a large sum at once, but are gradually led to do so. Believing the unknown woman’s words, the girl gave her money repeatedly. In the end, the total amount she handed over reached 500,000 soums.

In such cases, fraudsters often exploit people’s fears, gullibility, or desire to resolve a situation quickly.