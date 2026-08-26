Strange incident at a wedding discussed on social media

A strange video, reportedly filmed at one of the weddings in Uzbekistan, has spread on social media.

The footage shows one of the women getting under a table while guests are sitting around the banquet tables eating. She is seen in an awkward position there, and then she moves as if looking for something.

Sources sharing the video did not provide exact information about why the woman did this. While some assumptions suggest she might not have been able to make it to the restroom, other guesses imply the action was intentional.

It was reported that as a result of the incident, the carpet at the wedding venue was soiled and the festive mood was ruined.

Currently, there is no reliable information regarding the exact location, time, and participants of the incident.