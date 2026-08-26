Strange incident at a wedding discussed on social media

·79·Society
Strange incident at a wedding discussed on social media

A strange video, reportedly filmed at one of the weddings in Uzbekistan, has spread on social media.

The footage shows one of the women getting under a table while guests are sitting around the banquet tables eating. She is seen in an awkward position there, and then she moves as if looking for something.

Sources sharing the video did not provide exact information about why the woman did this. While some assumptions suggest she might not have been able to make it to the restroom, other guesses imply the action was intentional.

It was reported that as a result of the incident, the carpet at the wedding venue was soiled and the festive mood was ruined.

Currently, there is no reliable information regarding the exact location, time, and participants of the incident.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bizarre plan of 19-year-old guy who broke into an ATM in Karshi exposedBizarre plan of 19-year-old guy who broke into an ATM in Karshi exposedToday, 15:14A man resembling the late Islam Karimov spotted in Tashkent (video)A man resembling the late Islam Karimov spotted in Tashkent (video)Today, 13:23How will salaries, stipends, and fines change starting from September 1?How will salaries, stipends, and fines change starting from September 1?Today, 10:40IIBB reports the detention of 402 wanted individualsIIBB reports the detention of 402 wanted individualsToday, 10:16Natural gas supply to be temporarily suspended in Mirzo Ulugbek district on August 26Natural gas supply to be temporarily suspended in Mirzo Ulugbek district on August 26Today, 09:26From 08:00 to 17:00: Why is the working hours schedule of state organizations in Tashkent changing?From 08:00 to 17:00: Why is the working hours schedule of state organizations in Tashkent changing?Today, 07:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)
In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)