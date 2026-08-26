Another Zeekr 001 catches fire in Tashkent: Urgent info from the scene...

·104·Society
Another Zeekr 001 catches fire in Tashkent: Urgent info from the scene...

Another fire incident involving the Zeekr 001, one of the popular electric vehicles, occurred in Tashkent on August 26. The incident was recorded in the Yashnabad district of the capital.

According to the Tashkent City Department of Emergency Situations (DES), an emergency report about an electric car catching fire opposite house No. 4 on Karasuv Street was received by the duty station at 14:45.

22-minute rapid extinguishing operation

MES rescue units headed to the scene immediately after receiving the report:

  • Prompt arrival: Special fire and rescue equipment and personnel promptly arrived at the location and began containing the fire;

  • Fire completely extinguished: As a result of the measures taken, the flames were fully extinguished at 15:07;

  • No casualties: The department's official statement emphasized that no citizens sustained injuries or died as a result of the incident.

Specialists are currently investigating the causes of the fire and the amount of material damage caused to the electric vehicle.

Previous incident involving the Zeekr 001

This is not the only case related to the burning of Zeekr 001 electric cars on the streets of the capital:

  • April 2025 incident: Previously, in April 2025, a severe fire broke out in a Zeekr 001 electric vehicle while it was charging at one of the special charging stations in the center of Tashkent.

At a time when the number of electric vehicles is increasing day by day, the issues of their electrical system safety, battery quality, and compliance with charging rules remain an important topic in the focus of specialists and drivers.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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