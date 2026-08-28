Musulmon Yunusov prepared an unexpected gift for his daughter (video)

·45·Culture
Musulmon Yunusov prepared an unexpected gift for his daughter (video)

Actor Musulmon Yunusov announced on his social media page that his daughter Mohlaroyim has turned 11 years old.

On the occasion of his daughter's birthday, the actor prepared an unexpected surprise for her. He entered the house carrying red balloons and flowers in his hands.

Mohlaroyim herself opened the door and was overjoyed to see her father arriving with gifts. The young girl accepted the gifts, expressed her gratitude to her father, and hugged him tightly.

After that, Musulmon Yunusov had his daughter close her eyes and prepared another gift. He quietly handed the phone to his wife and joked with his daughter. When Mohlaroyim opened her eyes, her mother presented her with a new phone as a congratulatory gift. The young girl's facial expression clearly showed her joy at the unexpected gift.

Later, Mohlaroyim hugged and kissed all her family members one by one, expressing her gratitude.

The actor captioned the video, "Mohlaroyim turned 11 years old." The video capturing these sincere moments left a warm impression on followers, who left numerous congratulatory messages and best wishes for Mohlaroyim in the comments.

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Charos
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