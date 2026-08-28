The New 'Assistant' for Construction Workers: How a Kitten Became a Viral Sensation

A heartwarming incident at a construction site in Leavittsburg, Ohio, has moved social media users. A tiny kitten, accidentally discovered inside heavy machinery, not only survived but became the construction company's most beloved 'employee'.

Chase Guello, operations manager at RiverReach Construction, spotted a frail yellow kitten trapped in the engine compartment of a heavy excavator during a routine inspection.

A savior named after an excavator

Although the workers thoroughly searched the area, they could not find the kitten's mother or siblings:

Symbolic name: The team named the little creature after the brand of the heavy excavator where it was found: «Komatsu» (shortened to Sue );

Two weeks of care and a new family: After being in foster care for the first two weeks, Sue was later adopted by the family of Jared, a company mechanic.

Future member of the crew: 'Once she grows up, she will come to work with Jared and become our workshop's official 'supervisor cat',' Chase Guello said in an interview with local TV station WJW-TV.

Attention from the 'Komatsu' giant: Custom vest and hard hat!

The kitten's rescue and photos from the construction site went viral on the internet, garnering millions of views:

A special gift from headquarters: This touching video also caught the attention of the leadership at the international heavy machinery manufacturer Komatsu Corporation ;

A true builder's look: The company sent a custom-made tiny yellow hard hat and a reflective construction vest as a gift for little Sue.

Now, with her own personal protective gear, Sue is preparing to perform her 'official duties' at the workshop.