The New 'Assistant' for Construction Workers: How a Kitten Became a Viral Sensation

·27·World
The New 'Assistant' for Construction Workers: How a Kitten Became a Viral Sensation

A heartwarming incident at a construction site in Leavittsburg, Ohio, has moved social media users. A tiny kitten, accidentally discovered inside heavy machinery, not only survived but became the construction company's most beloved 'employee'.

Chase Guello, operations manager at RiverReach Construction, spotted a frail yellow kitten trapped in the engine compartment of a heavy excavator during a routine inspection.

A savior named after an excavator

Although the workers thoroughly searched the area, they could not find the kitten's mother or siblings:

  • Symbolic name: The team named the little creature after the brand of the heavy excavator where it was found: «Komatsu» (shortened to Sue);

  • Two weeks of care and a new family: After being in foster care for the first two weeks, Sue was later adopted by the family of Jared, a company mechanic.

  • Future member of the crew: 'Once she grows up, she will come to work with Jared and become our workshop's official 'supervisor cat',' Chase Guello said in an interview with local TV station WJW-TV.

Attention from the 'Komatsu' giant: Custom vest and hard hat!

The kitten's rescue and photos from the construction site went viral on the internet, garnering millions of views:

  • A special gift from headquarters: This touching video also caught the attention of the leadership at the international heavy machinery manufacturer Komatsu Corporation;

  • A true builder's look: The company sent a custom-made tiny yellow hard hat and a reflective construction vest as a gift for little Sue.

Now, with her own personal protective gear, Sue is preparing to perform her 'official duties' at the workshop.

KittenConstructionRescueViralKomatsu
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

51-year-old woman dies after six plastic surgeries51-year-old woman dies after six plastic surgeriesToday, 13:20A giant wave appeared in the sky over the coast of New JerseyA giant wave appeared in the sky over the coast of New JerseyToday, 12:58Uzbek woman suspected of killing 4 cats in South KoreaUzbek woman suspected of killing 4 cats in South KoreaToday, 12:18Over 20,000 people organized a tomato fight in SpainOver 20,000 people organized a tomato fight in SpainToday, 12:04American man sets world record with daughter in strollerAmerican man sets world record with daughter in strollerToday, 11:54Guinness Record Broken for the 3rd Time: How Was a 52 cm Chili Pepper Grown?Guinness Record Broken for the 3rd Time: How Was a 52 cm Chili Pepper Grown?Today, 10:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience