DFB-Pokal: Harry Kane's brace sends Bayern to the next round

In the first round of the DFB-Pokal, Bayern Munich visited lower-league side Osnabrück. Although the match started unexpectedly with an early goal from the hosts in the 5th minute, the Munich side demonstrated their class, securing a commanding 4-1 comeback victory to advance to the next round of the cup.

Short-lived sensation and Munich pressure: The sequence of goals

The match began with a surprise attack from the lower-league side and enthusiastic applause from the stands. However, Bayern soon took full control of the game:

5th minute: Meissner found the back of the net for the hosts to open the scoring, putting Bayern on the back foot (1-0);

18th minute: Harry Kane capitalized on a situation in the penalty area to restore parity (1-1);

24th minute: Young midfielder Tom Bischof put the Munich giants in front with a beautiful strike (1-2);

73rd minute: After increasing the pressure following the break, Michael Olise extended the lead for the visitors (1-3);

86th minute: Harry Kane coolly converted a penalty to complete his brace (1-4).

Strong lineup and new faces: Match report

Bayern's coaching staff decided not to take any risks against their lower-league opponent and fielded a number of key stars. The central defensive duo of Jonathan Tah and Kim Min-jae performed reliably, while the attacking trio of Luis Díaz, Michael Olise, and Harry Kane put significant pressure on the hosts' defense.

DFB-Pokal. 1st Round

Osnabrück — Bayern 1-4

Goals: Meissner (5) — Kane (18, 86 pen.), Bischof (24), Olise (73).

Bayern lineup: Urbig, Stanišić, Tah, Min-jae, Brown (Davies, 62), Kimmich, Bischof (Pavlović, 80), Olise, Saibari (Carl, 62), Luis Díaz, Kane (Laimer, 87).

Having weathered the initial intensity of the lower-league club, Bayern secured a classic big win, proving once again that they are serious contenders for trophies in all competitions.

Do you think Bayern can end their domestic cup drought and win the DFB-Pokal with this revamped squad? How long will Harry Kane's scoring streak continue? Leave your thoughts in the comments!