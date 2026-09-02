In Tashkent, a tree fell on two moving cars

·25·Society
In Tashkent, a tree fell on two moving cars

An unexpected incident occurred in Tashkent during the morning hours. A tree broke and fell onto two moving cars in the Mirzo Ulugbek district.

According to the Tashkent City Department of Emergency Situations, the incident took place on September 2 at 05:32 in front of house No. 1, Makhtumquli street, “Shahrisabz” mahalla, Mirzo Ulugbek district.

As a result of the sudden breaking of the tree, two cars moving along the road were trapped underneath it. Upon receiving the report of the incident, rescue crews and relevant services were dispatched to the scene.

Qulagan ulkan daraxt shoxlari yo‘l chetidagi yengil avtomobilni bosib qolgan.

As a result of the prompt actions of specialists, the parts of the tree blocking the road were cleared. Afterwards, vehicle traffic was restored.

Notably, the accident did not lead to serious consequences. According to official data, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The incident once again showed that the whims of nature can pose unexpected dangers for drivers moving on the streets of Tashkent.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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