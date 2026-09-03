AI Revolution: Dyson Introduces 'Smart' Toothbrush with Camera

·29·Technology
AI Revolution: Dyson Introduces 'Smart' Toothbrush with Camera

Dyson, a leader in technology and premium household innovations, has unveiled a new development that is shaking up the personal hygiene market. The company has released a state-of-the-art toothbrush equipped with a specialized optical micro-camera and AI algorithms that directly monitor the brushing process. This gadget independently identifies poorly cleaned areas in real-time, sprays a targeted stream of water and mouthwash at those exact spots, and transmits full process data to a smartphone.

28 frames per second and 0.1-second reaction: How does the technology work?

Dyson engineers have combined a high-precision optical and mechanical system to eliminate human error and hard-to-reach areas during brushing:

  • Rapid optical analysis: A camera mounted on the front of the brush analyzes 28 frames per second, scanning the condition of the teeth and the narrow gaps between them;

  • Lightning-fast precision: As soon as the device detects plaque or food debris, it directs a powerful stream of mouthwash to that exact coordinate in less than 0.1 seconds;

  • Smartphone synchronization: Users can track cleaning quality and an oral cavity map via a mobile app, monitoring which areas require additional care.

470,000 images and 16 million lines of code: How smart is the device?

The presented gadget is not just a simple electric toothbrush, but an autonomous ecosystem with complex software:

  • Database: The device's algorithms were trained using machine learning based on 470,000 real images of teeth and gums, allowing it to recognize any anatomical structure without error;

  • Software code volume: The product's software includes nearly 16 million lines of code — such a large-scale software foundation places it on par with modern complex systems from a technological standpoint.

On official sale from September 1: Is the $499 price justified?

Global sales of the innovative gadget officially began on September 1. The price of the device $499 has been set.

Although this is significantly more expensive than traditional premium electric toothbrushes, the manufacturer highlights its ability to provide professional dental cleaning results at home as its main advantage.

Do you think a $499 toothbrush equipped with a micro-camera and AI can truly save on dental visit costs, or is it just another expensive marketing product? Would you spend half a thousand dollars on such a gadget? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

DysonAITechnologyInnovationHealth
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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