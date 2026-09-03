Major Census: The incomes of 6.5 million people are missing from official records — what awaits business?

An important step is being taken in Uzbekistan to reduce the share of the shadow economy, determine the true landscape of business entities, and regulate the labor market. From October 15 to November 30 of this year, a large-scale event for business registration and a general census of economic entities will be held across the republic. This important decision was announced during a presentation on the industry held under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Figures and Reality: 42 percent of income remains in the "shadow"

Serious indicators reflecting the current real situation in the country's economy and labor market were disclosed at the meeting:

15.2 million people: The total number of officially employed population in Uzbekistan;

6.5 million people (42%): The incomes of nearly half of the working citizens are not fully reflected in the state's official calculations;

"Paper" enterprises: It was revealed that a significant portion of state-registered small and medium-sized business entities are not actually operating or have suspended their activities for an indefinite period.

Such a disproportion indicates that the volume of shadow turnover in the economy remains high and that the social guarantees of working citizens (pension fund, work experience, and insurance) are not fully protected.

What is the purpose of the census starting on October 15?

As emphasized in the meeting statement, within the framework of the event lasting until November 30, the following tasks will be addressed:

Complete inventory: All economic units operating in the country will undergo a comprehensive census;

Assessment of the real situation: The actual status of entities, the number of jobs, and their distribution across economic sectors will be clarified;

Abandonment of false indicators: Enterprises that exist only on paper without operating will be separated, and a proper evaluation will be given to actual businesses that are truly creating jobs.

According to experts, this census is not just an inspection, but will create an accurate statistical base necessary for the state to properly plan tax policy, bring "shadow" capital into the legal field, and allocate targeted benefits and subsidies to entrepreneurs.

In your opinion, will the general census starting on October 15 help bring the incomes of 6.5 million people out of the "shadow"? What other changes should be made to the tax system for employers to fully formalize employee salaries? Leave your thoughts in the comments!