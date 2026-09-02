Man rescues child who fell into canal in Tashkent

Thanks to the bravery of a citizen, a 3-year-old child who had been carried away by a canal was rescued in the Mirzo Ulugbek district of Tashkent.

The incident occurred on August 29 of this year. Videos circulating on social networks show a small child being swept along by the canal's water and a man who noticed him jumping into the water to help.

As it turned out, the citizen had come to the area to shoot a video clip. However, he unexpectedly witnessed the child falling into the canal and being carried away by the current.

Seeing the situation, the man did not hesitate for a second. He immediately jumped into the water, pulled the child out of the current, and brought him to a safe place.

After the child was pulled from the water, attempts were made to provide him with assistance. Later, videos capturing the incident spread on social media and sparked widespread discussion.

The heroic citizen urged parents not to leave their children unattended. He also emphasized the necessity of not sending children to dangerous water bodies where swimming is prohibited.

A few moments of carelessness can lead to a major tragedy. This event once again demonstrated how important it is to pay serious attention to children's safety.