Man rescues child who fell into canal in Tashkent

·24·Society
Man rescues child who fell into canal in Tashkent

Thanks to the bravery of a citizen, a 3-year-old child who had been carried away by a canal was rescued in the Mirzo Ulugbek district of Tashkent.

The incident occurred on August 29 of this year. Videos circulating on social networks show a small child being swept along by the canal's water and a man who noticed him jumping into the water to help.

As it turned out, the citizen had come to the area to shoot a video clip. However, he unexpectedly witnessed the child falling into the canal and being carried away by the current.

Seeing the situation, the man did not hesitate for a second. He immediately jumped into the water, pulled the child out of the current, and brought him to a safe place.

After the child was pulled from the water, attempts were made to provide him with assistance. Later, videos capturing the incident spread on social media and sparked widespread discussion.

The heroic citizen urged parents not to leave their children unattended. He also emphasized the necessity of not sending children to dangerous water bodies where swimming is prohibited.

A few moments of carelessness can lead to a major tragedy. This event once again demonstrated how important it is to pay serious attention to children's safety.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

In Tashkent, a tree fell on two moving carsIn Tashkent, a tree fell on two moving carsToday, 19:12Road Safety officer rescues woman whose Cobalt plunged into a canalRoad Safety officer rescues woman whose Cobalt plunged into a canalToday, 18:55A $31.2 thousand visa fraud exposed in TashkentA $31.2 thousand visa fraud exposed in TashkentToday, 14:54A huge opportunity for female students: Local administrations will cover tuition feesA huge opportunity for female students: Local administrations will cover tuition feesToday, 12:45Zafarobod district hokim gets into a traffic accident: his condition is reported to be criticalZafarobod district hokim gets into a traffic accident: his condition is reported to be criticalToday, 12:41High-Profile Scandal in Andijan: Violence Against Disabled Children at the “Gamxurlik” CenterHigh-Profile Scandal in Andijan: Violence Against Disabled Children at the “Gamxurlik” CenterToday, 12:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan