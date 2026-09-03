Thailand cancels visa-free regime for Uzbekistan citizens

An important change for Uzbeks planning a trip to Thailand. From September 15, 2026, the current 60-day visa-free regime for citizens of Uzbekistan will be canceled.

Starting from this date, citizens of Uzbekistan intending to visit Thailand for tourism purposes will need to obtain a visa in advance. Also, the current Visa on Arrival option—obtaining a visa upon arrival in the country—will be canceled. Uzbekistan Airways has officially announced this information to passengers.

For Uzbeks what will change?

Under the current rules, citizens of Uzbekistan could stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa.

However, this opportunity will end on September 15.

Procedure Until September 14 From September 15 Tourist trip Up to 60 days visa-free Visa required Visa on Arrival Valid Canceled Visa processing Not required Obtained in advance

The Thai government has decided to cancel this procedure for 93 countries and territories that have been using the 60-day visa-free regime. Under the new system, a 30-day visa-free regime is set for some countries, and a 15-day regime for three others.

Until when is visa-free travel to Thailand possible?

The current 60-day visa-free regime for Uzbekistan citizens remains valid until September 14, 2026.

From September 15, new requirements will come into force.

It is especially important to pay attention to the travel date here.

For example, passengers on flights departing from Tashkent on September 14 and arriving in Bangkok on September 15 will be subject to the new visa requirements.

Uzbekistan Airways has specifically asked passengers of flight HY531 to pay attention: the plane departs from Tashkent on September 14, but arrives in Bangkok on September 15. Therefore, they must comply with the visa requirements under the new procedure.

Where can one obtain a visa?

Citizens of Uzbekistan planning a tourist trip to Thailand must obtain a visa in advance .

It is possible to submit an application through Thailand's official electronic visa system.

Therefore, those purchasing tickets to Thailand after September 15 should check visa requirements and prepare documents in advance before the trip.

Why did Thailand change the rules?

The Thai government took several factors into account when reviewing the visa-free regime.

Including:

national security;

tourism and economic interests;

reciprocity between states;

consistency of various visa-free benefits;

possibilities of using the electronic visa system.

This decision was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Thailand on May 19, 2026. Then the relevant documents were officially published, and the changes were set to take effect from September 15.

Key takeaway for Uzbeks traveling to Thailand

Until September 14 — up to 60 days visa-free.

From September 15 — a visa must be obtained in advance for a tourist trip.

Also, Visa on Arrival will be canceled. Therefore, if Uzbeks planning a trip to Thailand buy air tickets without taking the new rules into account, they may face problems at the airport.

In other words, the opportunity to travel to Thailand is not closed — only the requirement to obtain a visa before the trip will arise for citizens of Uzbekistan.