Musical fountain in Tashkent unexpectedly splashes water toward people

·46·Society
Musical fountain in Tashkent unexpectedly splashes water toward people

An unexpected incident occurred at the Seoul Mun shopping center in Tashkent. The musical fountain located in the complex suddenly began spraying water toward the people.

At the time of the incident, many visitors were spending time at the dining establishments within the complex. The sudden stream of water created an unusual spectacle for them.

A video capturing the event spread on social networks and sparked various discussions among users.

So far, the administration of Seoul Mun has not provided an official comment regarding the causes of this incident at the fountain.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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