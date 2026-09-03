Unexpected truth revealed in Karachi missing baby case

Unexpected details have emerged in the case of a newborn baby reported missing in Karachi, Pakistan. A senior doctor at the private hospital stated that medical examinations showed the woman was not pregnant when she was admitted to the hospital.

Dr. Anjum Ara Hasan, head of the hospital's gynecology department, announced this in a video statement. The incident came to light following reports that a newborn baby had allegedly disappeared during delivery at a hospital in the Nazimabad area of Karachi.

Hasan said the woman first visited the hospital in February, claiming to be three months pregnant. However, an ultrasound scan conducted at that time showed no pregnancy.

After that, the woman was registered at the hospital and visited the emergency department several times for examinations.

Various documents drew attention

The patient also presented an ultrasound report prepared at another hospital, which indicated she was pregnant. Later, she arrived at the emergency department with these documents and was examined by the doctor on duty.

After checking the patient's heart rate and other vital signs, the doctors decided to perform surgery. However, after the surgery, it was determined that the woman was not pregnant.

The head of the gynecology department also suggested that some records regarding examinations in the patient's medical file at the hospital might have been falsified. She emphasized that the woman was not examined directly by her.

Hasan added that medical and legal conclusions regarding the case have been obtained. Laboratory and medical test results also confirmed that the woman was not pregnant.

At the moment, the doctor's statement does not clarify the circumstances under which the baby allegedly disappeared or why conflicting information regarding the pregnancy appeared.

Further information is awaited to clarify all details of the incident.