Working mothers will be paid allowances until their child turns one year old

·22·Society
Working mothers will be paid allowances until their child turns one year old

Working mothers will be paid allowances from the Social Insurance Fund until their child turns one year old. This was reported on the Telegram channel of the President's Press Secretary Sherzod Asadov.

During the meeting, attention was also paid to the issue of supporting needy families with able-bodied members unable to work. For this year, 300 billion soums have been allocated for a social package that provides «passive income» to such families.

It was noted that income increased significantly in nearly half of the 11 thousand families that utilized this assistance. In this regard, instructions were given to submit a draft resolution within a week to continue this system.

The Head of State announced that starting next year, a number of expenses for children of families included in the Social Register will be covered through vouchers.

Accordingly, an opportunity will be created to cover payments for public and private kindergartens, educational center services, transportation, and university dormitory expenses based on vouchers.

«Starting next year, the fees for public and private kindergartens, educational center payments, transportation, and university dormitory expenses for children of families included in the register will be covered through vouchers», the Head of State said.

The voucher is issued for a period of 12 months. Even if a needy family is removed from the Social Register during this period, the voucher will retain its validity.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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