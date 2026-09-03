“The Turn Has Come for Makhachev”: Brendan Schaub After Umar’s Sensational Knockout

Umar Nurmagomedov's unexpected defeat in the Shanghai clash is still being widely discussed in the MMA world. Renowned American sports analyst and former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub, while sharing his thoughts on the bout on his "Big Brown Breakdown" show, emphasized that the long-standing invincible status of the Dagestani team has been cracked and that the next heavy blow could land on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

“They are feared less now”: Schaub’s sensational conclusions

According to the analyst, Umar's failure does not just mean one lost fight, but has opened a door of immense psychological and tactical opportunity for opponents:

A crack in the armor: “Umar's result clearly showed that a small but serious crack has appeared in the 'armor' of the Nurmagomedov team,” Schaub commented;

Dangerous forecast for Makhachev: “I think the turn has now come for Islam Makhachev. I know that might sound strange. But now opponents won't be as intimidated by their team as they were before and will fear them less.”

The game plan revealed: The expert noted that elite coaches and rival camps around the world are beginning to see a clear game plan on how to defeat fighters from the Nurmagomedov school and how to break their pressure.

Shock at UFC Shanghai: Song Yadong’s devastating blow

Recall that one of the main bouts of the "UFC Shanghai" tournament held in China ended with an absolutely unexpected finale:

Experienced Chinese fighter Song Yadong defeated the favorite of the bout, Russian Umar Nurmagomedovvia a heavy knockout in the 2nd round;

This defeat was the first stumble in Umar's professional career and significantly damaged the unbeaten streak of the Dagestani fighters led by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While most fans emphasize that Islam Makhachev's weight class, physical strength, and wrestling potential are much higher, Umar's knockout could give rivals in the division psychological confidence in bouts against Makhachev.

Do you think there is truth in Brendan Schaub's words: is Umar's defeat truly a sign of the end of the era for Islam Makhachev and the Dagestani team, or is it just a random tactical error by one fighter? Will Makhachev be able to retain his belt in his upcoming fights? Leave your thoughts in the comments!