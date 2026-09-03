Kumush Zokirova starts her birthday with a mysterious gift (video)

·49·Culture
Kumush Zokirova starts her birthday with a mysterious gift (video)

Actress Kumush Zokirova is celebrating her 25th birthday today, September 3. On the occasion of her birthday, she posted a video on her Instagram page and told her fans about an unexpected gift.

According to the actress, at 00:00 at night, an anonymous gift was delivered to her via a delivery service. Kumush went outside without knowing who the gift was from or what it was.

There, she found a large bouquet of red roses waiting for her, along with red heart-shaped balloons. A note attached to the gift bore the inscription in English: "Welcome to my life, my wife."

Kumush Zokirova captioned the video, "Happy birthday to me."

Fans of the actress also congratulated her on her birthday in the comments, expressing their sincere wishes.

We also congratulate Kumush Zokirova on turning 25, and wish her good health, family happiness, creative flights, and great success in her future endeavors.

As a reminder, Kumush Zokirova was born on September 3, 2001. To date, she has played various roles in a number of films, TV series, and music videos.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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