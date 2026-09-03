Ronaldo in shock: his son spent $9 million in a week

The Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly in shock after learning that his son spent over 9 million dollars on supercars and other luxury items in just one week.

This was reported by the publication "Haberler".

According to reports, Ronaldo had allowed his son to use his credit card for a certain period. However, a 1.8 million dollar transaction caught the footballer's attention.

Following this, he had other expenses checked. As a result, it is claimed that his son spent over 9 million dollars on supercars and various luxury goods within a week.

After these massive expenditures, it is alleged that Ronaldo called his team to block the credit card and restricted his son's access to the accounts.

However, this information has not yet been Cristiano Ronaldo or his representatives officially confirmed. Therefore, the figures and details mentioned in the report are currently being treated as allegations.

For information, 16-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. currently plays football for the Al-Nassr youth team.