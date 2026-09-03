Mysterious island appears and disappears in Canadian reservoir

·40·World
Mysterious island appears and disappears in Canadian reservoir

A mysterious, tree-covered island appeared in the massive Williston Reservoir in British Columbia, Canada, only to vanish again shortly after. The unusual phenomenon surprised local residents and officials, raising questions about its origin.

The mysterious landmass was spotted earlier this month in the part of Williston Reservoir north of the town of Mackenzie. Local residents reported the unusual event to the relevant authorities.

However, officials were initially cautious about the reports, as digitally edited or AI-generated images can sometimes create misleading impressions.

Nevertheless, the island's existence was later confirmed via satellite imagery. According to official data, a satellite image taken on July 20 clearly showed the landmass above the water.

The area of the temporary island was estimated at approximately 105,486 square feet .

However, subsequent satellite data revealed an even more intriguing scene. By August 5, no trace of the island remained, sparking new questions about where it went and what actually happened.

The island may not have sunk

According to BC Hydro representative Bob Gammer, it is likely that the landmass did not actually sink beneath the water.

He speculates that the island may have drifted to a part of the reservoir closer to the shore or to a shallower area with less wave and water movement.

Currently, officials are studying newer images to determine the island's subsequent movement. They are trying to identify where the mysterious landmass is located, how it appeared, and why it later disappeared from view.

The unusual event has generated significant interest among the local population. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the mysterious moving landmass.

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Aziza Shukhratova
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