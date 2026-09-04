A new school uniform rule or unfounded fear? The Education Department denied the rumors

·33·Society
A new school uniform rule or unfounded fear? The Education Department denied the rumors

The Tashkent City Department of Preschool and School Education responded officially to widely circulated reports on social media claiming that teachers could be punished if first-grade students attach the special keychain (hanger) included in the «President's Gift» incorrectly to their schoolbags. The department strongly denied these rumors, emphasizing that they are completely groundless.

This year, a special keychain bearing the image of the State Emblem and Flag was added to the traditional «President's Gift» intended for students stepping into the first grade in the new 2026–2027 academic year. It was recommended to attach this keychain to a specific location on the schoolbag.

However, in recent days, reports began spreading on social media stating that if students do not follow this recommendation—meaning they attach the keychain elsewhere or do not attach it at all—disciplinary measures would be applied against pedagogical staff. This caused various misunderstandings and concerns among educators and parents.

To clarify the situation, the Tashkent City Department of Preschool and School Education issued an official statement:

«Reports circulating on social media claiming that teachers will be punished for incorrectly attaching the keychain from the «President's Gift» to a bag are completely groundless and untrue. Wearing this keychain in a specific spot on the bag is purely advisory in nature. No disciplinary measures will be applied against pedagogical staff for failing to follow this recommendation,» the department's message reads.

The Education Department urges all pedagogical staff and parents not to believe unfounded rumors and to rely on official information. The keychain featuring state symbols is intended to foster a sense of patriotism in students, and recommendations regarding its placement are voluntary.

In your opinion, is it right for school students' bags to feature keychains with state symbols? Won't such recommendations become an additional burden for teachers and students? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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