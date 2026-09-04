HMD introduces the new HMD 106 2G phone for digital detox

HMD has unveiled the new budget-friendly HMD 106 2G feature phone, designed for users tired of the noise of modern smartphones who only need a basic communication tool. According to ixbt.com, this device abandons modern features in favor of reliability and simplicity. This is reported by news source.

The new device supports only 2G networks and stands out for its compact size. The phone is equipped with a 1.8-inch LCD display and an IP52-rated body, and it will be available in three color variants.

Technical specifications and capabilities

The device is powered by a Unisoc 6533G processor. It is complemented by just 4 MB of RAM and 8 MB of internal storage, which is perfectly sufficient for basic tasks.

The phone runs on the S30+ operating system. Its 1000 mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance, which is one of the key requirements for simple feature phones.

Traditional conveniences

The compact and affordable model retains a number of familiar features for users:

Dual SIM support

3.5 mm audio jack for music

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless interface

The device uses a MicroUSB port for charging, which is becoming less common today. The HMD 106 2G is entering the market as a reliable solution for calls and basic daily needs without unnecessary features.