Nokia may exit the consumer smartphone market

·18·Technology
Nokia may exit the consumer smartphone market

The legendary Nokia brand is expected to completely abandon its intention to return to the mass mobile device market and focus solely on the corporate client segment. According to ixbt.com, the company no longer plans to continue producing smartphones for ordinary consumers. This is reported by news source.

Although this information has not yet been officially confirmed, insiders point to serious changes in Nokia's strategy. According to the well-known insider under the nickname smashx_60, who previously provided accurate information about new HMD smartphones and feature phones, the legendary brand is choosing a different direction.

Corporate segment and new directions

Exiting the mass market indicates that Nokia is fundamentally changing its business model. In the future, instead of competing for ordinary buyers, the brand will specialize in producing specialized devices intended only for business and corporate clients.

In recent years, the company has been shifting its focus to completely different areas. In particular, network infrastructure, mobile communication networks, cloud technologies, and AI have become priorities for Nokia.

Future technologies and 6G prospects

Nokia's management, which closely monitors market trends, is currently paying special attention to developing future communication standards. In particular, the development of next-generation communication networks, specifically 6G technologies, is one of the company's main priority goals.

Thus, it is becoming clear that the Nokia brand, which left an indelible mark on the history of mobile devices, is ending its era of mass-market smartphones and moving toward high-tech network infrastructure and corporate services.

NokiaSmartphonesTechnologyCorporate BusinessMobile Communications
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Abror Shuhratov
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