«The nurse asked for 300 dollars»: Details of actor Musulmon Yunusov's scandalous statement

Open extortion of money by a medical worker to formalize a disability status for a minor at one of the family polyclinics in Tashkent's Sergeli district has caused widespread public outrage and resonance. Well-known actor and social media activist Musulmon Yunusov exposed the illegal extortion he faced while preparing legal documents for his minor daughter.

According to the artist, a nurse at the district family polyclinic demanded 300 US dollars in exchange for formalizing the disability status for his daughter.

«The nurse asked for 300 dollars»: Details of the scandalous statement

Actor Musulmon Yunusov, informing the public about this situation via social networks, strongly condemned corrupt practices in the lower-tier medical and social security system:

Open extortion: Without any hesitation, a polyclinic employee demanded a specific sum — a 300-dollar bribe to formalize the legal rights of a patient and a child in need of assistance;

The artist's objection: Yunusov noted that he would not submit to such an illegal demand, and that ordinary people have been suffering from such barriers and bureaucracy in the system for years;

Public anger: Network users sharply criticized the actions of employees who sought to profit at the expense of allowances for children and persons with disabilities.

Appeal to Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva: Personal control and demand to inspect district services

To ensure this situation is not swept under the rug, the actor directly addressed the state's high-level social structure:

Public call: Musulmon Yunusov made an open official appeal to Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva, First Deputy Director of the National Agency for Social Protection;

Request for personal control: The artist asked her to take this situation under personal control and conduct a large-scale inspection of the activities of the family polyclinic in Sergeli district and related social-medical services;

Need for decisive system reforms: At a time when important steps are being taken in the country to support the population in need of social protection, such abuses on the ground undermine trust in the system.

This incident requires the National Agency for Social Protection and the Ministry of Health to strengthen the transparency of the disability determination process in medical institutions.

In your opinion, is the complete digitalization of the system sufficient to eliminate the human factor and corruption in formalizing disabilities? What harsh punitive measures should be applied against such cases in family polyclinics? Leave your thoughts in the comments!