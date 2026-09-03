Asphalt collapses in Tashkent, crushing cars — conflicting statements from agencies

On September 3, a serious emergency occurred on Glinka Street in the Yakkasaray district of Tashkent when the road surface suddenly collapsed. Photos and videos of the incident quickly spread on social media, sparking widespread discussion. The circulated footage shows several cars severely crushed and a huge sinkhole in the middle of the road. One person was injured at the scene, traffic in the area has been restricted, and various municipal organizations of the capital are providing conflicting information regarding the causes of the incident.

Injured citizen and crushed cars: Hokimiyat statement

The initial official information regarding the consequences of the incident was provided by the Tashkent city hokimiyat:

One person injured: According to the hokimiyat, one citizen sustained minor injuries as a result of the road collapse and was promptly provided with necessary emergency medical care at the scene;

Vehicles damaged: Several vehicles at the collapse site were crushed due to pressure and asphalt debris;

Traffic halted: To ensure safety and eliminate the consequences of the accident, vehicle traffic on the section of Glinka Street leading to Shota Rustaveli Street was temporarily suspended completely.

"The networks are not to blame": Conflicting claims by utility agencies

Among social media users, assumptions widely spread that the incident was caused by the explosion of a high-pressure water pipe. However, relevant departments of the capital are making different statements about the situation:

Position of "Veolia Energy Tashkent": The enterprise responsible for the capital's heat supply stated that an emergency repair crew and specialists promptly arrived at the scene. According to the company's preliminary data, no hot water leakage has been recorded in the area so far, and the causes of the incident are being investigated;

Denial by "Tashkent City Water Supply" JSC: The department officially announced that this accident has nothing to do with drinking water networks, and that it occurred precisely on the hot water network;

Inspection by "Hududgaz Poytaxt": The gas supply branch emphasized that no high-pressure gas pipeline passes through Glinka Street, that the incident is not related to natural gas networks, and that no gas leaks were detected.

At this moment, specialists are conducting in-depth investigations and restoration work at the scene of the emergency. Additional information is expected to be provided based on the final results of the inspections and the final conclusions of the officials.

In your opinion, are worn-out pipes or poor-quality control the reason for such unexpected infrastructural accidents on the capital's streets? Which organization should pay compensation to the affected drivers? Leave your thoughts in the comments!