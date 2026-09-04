What role did Kylian Mbappe play in Chelsea's transfer plans?

Interesting details that shook the football world emerged during the summer transfer window. According to a report by Foot Mercato, Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe unexpectedly acted as an advisor to London club Chelsea during their search for a central midfielder. On the eve of the transfer deadline, the English club was preparing for the departure of their leader, Enzo Fernandez. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It turns out that Chelsea's management and coaching staff were interested in signing Roma midfielder Manu Kone. Before bringing the player to the team, the Londoners aimed to get precise information about his professional qualities and character. For this reason, they consulted with Kylian Mbappe, who plays alongside Kone for the France national team.

Kylian Mbappe, captain of the France national team, gave his compatriot a positive recommendation, describing him as a high-level talent capable of withstanding the intensity of the Premier League. This high praise from the Real Madrid star prompted Chelsea's management to make a firm decision, and the club immediately took action.

The collapse of the transfer in the final minutes

Negotiations between the clubs were successfully concluded, and Chelsea agreed to pay a sum of 70 million euros (60 million pounds sterling) for the player. This price was significantly higher than the player's actual market value. The London club had also reached an agreement on contract terms with the 23-year-old midfielder himself.

However, an unexpected obstacle arose on the final day of the transfer window. Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini strongly opposed the transfer and blocked the deal. As a result, the player's move to London did not happen. At the same time, the collapse of the Lamine Camara transfer from Monaco also limited Chelsea's options in midfield.

Enzo Fernandez's departure and squad problems

Against the backdrop of the failed Manu Kone transfer, Enzo Fernandez's move to Manchester City for a record 125 million pounds sterling was finalized. Commenting after the transfer, the Argentine midfielder emphasized his satisfaction with the high competition and growth opportunities at his new club.

Despite a good start to the season, Chelsea is facing a shortage of personnel in the central midfield. Injuries to Romeo Lavia and the recovery process of Moises Caicedo are becoming a headache for the coach. Ahead lies an important match against the reigning champions, Arsenal.