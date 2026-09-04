Argentina cancels Asian tour to host three home matches

Lionel Messi's retirement from international football has fundamentally altered the plans of the Argentine Football Association. According to reports from ESPN Argentina, the national team has abandoned its planned tour across Asia and is now planning to host three matches at home during the autumn FIFA window. This is reported by Goal.com reporting that.

Lionel Scaloni's squad will play in front of their home fans during the international break from September 21 to October 6. Initially, a match against China was nearly finalized, with the Asian tour intended to generate significant financial revenue. However, Lionel Messi's departure caused all negotiations to be halted.

Home matches and new venues

As reported by ESPN journalist Diego Monroig on the Sportscenter show, there is a 90 percent probability that the national team will spend this entire FIFA window at home. The opening match is planned to be held at the 'El Monumental' stadium in the capital against a South American or CONCACAF opponent.

The remaining two matches are expected to be moved to the country's provinces. Specifically, the cities of Cordoba and Rosario are cited as the primary candidates to host these games. This will provide fans of the Argentine league with the opportunity to see world-class stars in their own cities.

A period of tactical changes

These three matches are crucial for head coach Lionel Scaloni to reshape the team's play following a difficult 1-0 defeat to Spain. After the disappointment in the World Cup final in July, the coaching staff has begun working on integrating a new generation of players into the squad.

Currently, the Argentina national team is entering a new era without its former captain and top scorer. Another FIFA window awaits the team from November 9–17, leading up to the 2027 calendar. This provides the coaching staff with a convenient opportunity to test young players.