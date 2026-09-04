Anker unveils a smart charger for iPhone and other gadgets

·27·Technology
Anker unveils a smart charger for iPhone and other gadgets

According to Ixbt.com, the popular accessories manufacturer Anker has introduced its new 45W Smart+ Charger in the Chinese market, featuring a compact design and advanced specifications. Priced at approximately $22 or 149 yuan, this adapter stands out for its small size, cutting-edge technology, and ability to fully meet the needs of modern users. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new GaN adapter measures just 34 × 35.5 × 40 mm and weighs only 75 grams. Despite its compact housing, it features a small color screen that allows users to monitor real-time power output, battery charge level, connected device information, and the charging progress.

Smart display and interface capabilities

The device's display is designed for added convenience. Specifically, the interface can be rotated 180 degrees, ensuring easy connection to wall outlets in any orientation. Users can also configure the display to automatically turn off after one or five minutes.

One of the key technical features is support for the Apple AVS protocol and automatic recognition of iPhone 15, 16, and upcoming iPhone 17 series smartphones. The adapter independently selects a specific charging curve based on the connected device type, helping to preserve battery health.

Safety and modern technologies

The manufacturer states that the adapter's firmware can be updated via the Anker app. This allows for future support as new devices hit the market. Additionally, a physical button on the device enables easy switching between fast charging and battery protection modes, which is particularly useful for overnight charging.

The maximum 45W output provided via the USB-C port supports 5 V/3 A, 9 V/3 A, 15 V/3 A, and 20 V/2.25 A profiles. These specifications allow the adapter to charge not only iPhones but also iPads, MacBook Air, Android devices, and portable gaming consoles like Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.

The ActiveShield 5.0 cooling system ensures safe operation by continuously monitoring temperature. Furthermore, the foldable plug, designed for compact storage, locks securely at 90 and 180-degree angles.

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