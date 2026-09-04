Bacary Sagna does not consider Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane favorites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Former France defender Bacary Sagna stated that Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is currently one of the top three players in the world, but he will not be the main contender to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. In an interview with Goal.com, the former player prioritized other candidates for the prestigious award. This is reported by Goal.com .

It is known that in World Cup years, the title of best player usually goes to those who have triumphed in global competitions. This makes members of the Spanish national team, who achieved success on North American soil, the main contenders. In particular, 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and his teammate Lamine Yamal aim to win this award.

Chances for Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe

Although Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane came close to the award by scoring 61 goals in the Bundesliga last season, his failure to win the Champions League in 2026 could diminish his chances. Conversely, as Paris Saint-Germain has won the Champions League for two consecutive seasons, representatives of the French club are also seen as primary contenders for the Ballon d'Or.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City player Bacary Sagna, speaking about his compatriot Kylian Mbappe, highly praised his level. According to Sagna, strikers always attract public attention faster due to scoring more goals, but the most important criterion is the player's collective impact throughout the season.

Sagna expressed the following thoughts in his interview: “For me, Kylian had a great year and he is currently in the top three. His performances in the World Cup and at the start of the season are at a high level. However, the main issue is how much impact you had on your team last season?”

Main favorite and the state of Real Madrid

According to Bacary Sagna, the player who had the greatest impact and deserves respect last season is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who played in the winger position. The former defender emphasized that regardless of Champions League victories, Kvara was the most important player of the last season.

Recall that Real Madrid has not won any major trophies in the last two seasons. Although Kylian Mbappe has scored 90 goals in 106 appearances for the Royal club and won two La Liga Golden Boots, the team's failure in major tournaments may complicate his chances of winning individual awards.