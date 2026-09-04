Foreign exchange rates for September 5 have been announced
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
The exchange rate of the US dollar effective for September 5 is expected to decrease by 10–11 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.
The best exchange rates for selling dollars to banks:
• Hayotbank — 11,790 soums.
• Invest Finance Bank — 11,790 soums.
• Universalbank — 11,790 soums.
• Anorbank — 11,785 soums.
The best exchange rates for buying dollars from banks:
• Asakabank — 11,820 soums.
• Xalq Banki — 11,830 soums.
• Kapitalbank — 11,830 soums.
• Asia Alliance Bank — 11,835 soums.
Rates may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for accurate rates.
…