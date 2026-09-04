Foreign exchange rates for September 5 have been announced

The exchange rate of the US dollar effective for September 5 is expected to decrease by 10–11 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

The best exchange rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Hayotbank — 11,790 soums.

• Invest Finance Bank — 11,790 soums.

• Universalbank — 11,790 soums.

• Anorbank — 11,785 soums.

The best exchange rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Asakabank — 11,820 soums.

• Xalq Banki — 11,830 soums.

• Kapitalbank — 11,830 soums.

• Asia Alliance Bank — 11,835 soums.

Rates may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for accurate rates.