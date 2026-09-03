MAN truck seized due to debt in Pastdargom

Practical measures are being taken by the Samarqand regional administration of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau to ensure the execution of enforcement documents and recover debts.

In particular, enforcement actions were carried out in Pastdargom district aimed at recovering tax and other mandatory payment arrears from the debtor "Ch.I.P" LLC.

During the enforcement actions, a MAN truck belonging to the debtor enterprise was identified and seized in the established manner.

It should be noted that if the debt is not voluntarily paid within the prescribed period, the seized property may be realized in accordance with the legislation.

In this case, the funds proceeds from the sale of the property will be directed to cover the debt.

Compulsory enforcement measures by the Bureau agencies to recover debts and ensure the execution of enforcement documents are being consistently continued.