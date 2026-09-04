Details of the SSS special operation conducted in three regions of Uzbekistan (video)

Large-scale operational measures against the illicit trafficking of drugs and highly hazardous synthetic substances were carried out by officers of the State Security Service (SSS) in Tashkent region, Tashkent city, and Namangan region. As a result of the measures taken, large quantities of hashish, cocaine, MDMA, and heavy synthetic substances were removed from circulation, and individuals attempting to distribute this deadly poison, including a foreign citizen, were detained.

Pursuit in Bostanlyk and 5 kilograms of hashish: Driver of a "Cobalt" attempts to flee

The first operational measure in the Bostanlyk district of Tashkent region took place with a high level of tension:

Failure to comply with a lawful demand: A 26-year-old native of Andijan region, driving a "Cobalt" car, refused to obey law enforcement officers' demand to stop and attempted to flee the scene;

Bundles thrown from the cabin: During the escape, the driver threw two bundles containing suspicious substances from the car cabin to the roadside;

Material evidence: After the car was forcibly stopped, another two bundles were found in its cabin, as well as an additional bundle hidden according to a special geolocation address;

5 kg of pure hashish: According to the examination results, all confiscated substances were confirmed to be "hashish" narcotic drugs with a total weight of exactly 5 kilograms.

"Chemical laboratory" found in an apartment in Chilanzar: Foreign national detained

The second operation was carried out in the Chilanzar district of the capital, exposing a synthetic chain connected to an international network:

Street check: Operational officers stopped a 21-year-old foreign citizen under suspicion. During the inspection, a powdery substance in a zip-lock bag was found on him;

"Death conveyor" found in the apartment: Upon inspecting the temporary residence of the suspect, a large arsenal of heavy narcotics was found: 4 kg 133 grams of "3-chloromethcathinone"; 403 grams of amphetamine; 720 grams of MDMA (ecstasy); 20 grams of high-quality cocaine.



Poison in the fuel tank: A "Lacetti" entering from a neighboring country and an accomplice crossing the border on foot

The third special raid was conducted in the Uchkurgan district of Namangan region, halting a large batch smuggled across the state border:

2.5 kg of synthetics hidden in the gas tank: When a "Lacetti" car driven by a 26-year-old resident of Chortok district, who entered from a neighboring country, was inspected in the presence of witnesses, 2 kg 513 grams of "Alpha-PVP" synthetic narcotic substance cleverly hidden in its fuel tank was found and confiscated;

Accomplice crossing on foot: A 21-year-old accomplice who reached the border together with the driver, crossed the customs post on foot, and was waiting for the car on the territory of Uzbekistan was also detained at the scene.

Currently, criminal cases have been initiated by the State Security Service under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code regarding all three cases, and rigorous investigative actions are underway to identify other members of this cross-border contraband network.

In your opinion, what factors are causing young people and even foreign citizens to be increasingly drawn into the trafficking of synthetic narcotics? Should penalty measures in legislation be further strengthened to prevent the spread of such severe deadly poisons? Leave your thoughts in the comments!