Shark farm in the basement: A Fergana resident was found keeping sharks (video)

·53·Society
Shark farm in the basement: A Fergana resident was found keeping sharks (video)

A sensational case involving the use of a common-property basement in a multi-story residential building in the city of Fergana for personal and unusual purposes has been exposed. During a monitoring exercise conducted by the regional Construction and Housing-Communal Services Inspection, it was revealed that a local resident had blocked off the basement of an apartment building, installed a huge artificial pool there, and was breeding fish known as "Siamese sharks".

"What kind of fish is this? — A shark!": Inspection audit and illegal farm

During an inspection of apartment building No. 78 on Fergana Street, located in the Murvanat neighborhood citizen assembly in the city of Fergana, officials witnessed serious violations of the law:

  • Artificial pool in violation of regulations: The owner of apartment 17, in gross violation of the requirements of Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 648, installed a large-scale framed artificial pool in the basement area;

  • Breeding of "Siamese sharks": In response to an official's question, the apartment owner confirmed that shark-like predatory fish were being kept in the water body:

    "What kind of fish is this? — A shark, they call it Siamese. — A shark? You're raising a shark in a multi-story apartment?!" the inspection representative said, unable to hide his astonishment;

  • Unauthorized blocking of the basement: The owner arbitrarily partitioned off various parts of the basement with walls and barriers, illegally occupying it and running special water supply pipes.

    • Illegal use of drinking water and punitive measures applied

    Cases of illegal use of communal resources for the operation of the water body and fish farming also came to light:

    • Misappropriation of drinking water: It was found that the apartment owner had arbitrarily connected to the city drinking water network to fill the giant pool and sustain the fish, using the water illegally;

    • Administrative fines: Reports were drawn up against the offender under the relevant articles of the Administrative Responsibility Code in two areas (illegal occupation of the basement and illegal use of drinking water), and fines were imposed;

    • 15-day mandatory deadline: The owner was issued an official written order to completely vacate the basement within 15 days, remove the pool and pipes, and restore the basement to its original condition.

    Experts note that storing a large amount of water in the basement of multi-story residential buildings can increase humidity and seriously undermine the foundation and seismic stability of the building.

    In your opinion, how can such unauthorized occupation of common basements and hallways in apartment buildings be stopped? Should penalties be further tightened for such actions that threaten the safety of neighbors and the integrity of the building? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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    Shuhrat Razzakov
    «ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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