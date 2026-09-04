Russia harshly assesses Trump's initiative on Ukraine

·3·World
Russia harshly assesses Trump's initiative on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump The peace initiative put forward by the US President to resolve the armed conflict in Ukraine is incomprehensible to the world community and extremely difficult to implement in practice. This was stated by Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of Russia and Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), at a press briefing following the forum. This sharp statement came against the backdrop of reports about an urgent visit by Washington representatives to Kyiv.

The Kremlin's cold reaction: "Difficult for the world community to understand"

The Russian leadership emphasizes that Trump's peace concept does not correspond to current reality:

  • “No clear logic”: “If we look at how the situation in Ukraine is unfolding, it is clear that Trump's plan is very difficult for the world community to understand and extremely difficult to implement,” Anton Kobyakov emphasized.

  • What does Trump's leaked plan consist of? According to information leaked to international media, the US leader's proposal envisages a comprehensive agreement: it suggests freezing territorial concessions along the front line in their current state, while also recognizing Ukraine's sovereignty.

  • Vladimir Putin's reaction: At the forum's plenary session, the President of the Russian Federation stated that there are opportunities to resolve the conflict, but the radical actions being carried out by the Kyiv administration are the main obstacle to peace dialogue.

Kyiv's hopes: The special mission of Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff

Despite the skeptical statements from the Russian side, the Kyiv administration is intensifying dialogue with Trump's inner circle:

  • Important visit expected: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the preliminary dates for the visit of US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to Kyiv have been set.

  • “They will arrive in the coming days”: Zelenskyy noted that this important visit is expected to take place within a few days.

  • What is Kyiv expecting? The Ukrainian leadership has high hopes that through Witkoff and Kushner, they can persuade Russian leader Vladimir Putin to accept the conditions put forward by official Kyiv.

According to geopolitical analysts, the complex conditions on the front and the diametrically opposed demands of the parties make Trump's potential peace mission a very risky diplomatic test.

Do you think the special representatives of Donald Trump's team will be able to get Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table? Could the idea of freezing territories along the current front line lead to a real truce, or is it just a temporary pause? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

RussiaUkraineDonald TrumpVladimir PutinDiplomacy
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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