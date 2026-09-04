Cuktech introduces 360 W universal laptop adapter

·8·Technology
Cuktech introduces 360 W universal laptop adapter

Cuktech has unveiled a new power adapter for laptops called Type 30. With a maximum power output of 360 W, this device stands out for its ability to charge various laptops on the market, including high-performance gaming models. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, the new device is distinguished by its universal capabilities. The manufacturer states that this adapter is fully compatible with over twenty different charging connectors, allowing users to use a single solution for multiple devices.

Gallium Nitride technology and compactness

An advanced power chip based on Gallium Nitride (GaN) was chosen as the technical foundation of the device. This modern approach has made it possible to achieve very high power ratings while maintaining compact dimensions.

The device's power density is approximately 1360 W/l. It is noted that this figure is more than double that of traditional 300 W original power bricks designed for standard gaming laptops.

Cooling system and safety

The combination of ultra-high power and small dimensions makes heat dissipation a critical issue. For this reason, Cuktech has equipped its product with a special active cooling system.

A thin fan with automatic speed adjustment is installed inside the device housing, effectively dissipating heat even under maximum load. Additionally, a removable dust-proof cover is provided to enhance usability and durability.

CuktechLaptop ChargerGaN AdapterType 30Technology
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Abror Shuhratov
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