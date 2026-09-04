“Logistical Nightmare for the US Navy”: Iran Puts American Squadron in a Dire Situation

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“Logistical Nightmare for the US Navy”: Iran Puts American Squadron in a Dire Situation

Iran's military actions in the Middle East have triggered an unprecedented crisis in the logistics of the US Navy — a true “logistical nightmare.” This was reported by the influential The New York Times in its analytical investigation. Following the targeting of key regional bases, tens of thousands of American troops are being forced to survive in extremely dangerous and harsh conditions on the open ocean.

The collapse of the massive armada and the Bahrain base

The American military group concentrated in Middle Eastern waters requires colossal resources on a daily basis:

  • Group composition: A total of 20 warships, including two massive aircraft carriers and 12 destroyers, along with nearly 20,000 sailors and marines;

  • Resource requirements: To maintain the combat readiness of the armada, more than 420,000 food rations and approximately 8 million gallons of fuel are required daily;

  • Strike on the logistics base in Bahrain: On February 28, 2026, Iran struck a critical US logistics hub in Bahrain. As a result, the 5th Fleet headquarters, weapons depots, barracks, and supply facilities sustained severe damage;

  • Ports at risk: All other alternative ports in the region capable of receiving aircraft carriers and supply ships remain targets for Iranian missiles and strike drones, making their use nearly impossible.

Dangerous open-ocean operations and supply lines thousands of miles away

Deprived of their bases, the US Navy has resorted to extremely risky methods in open waters:

  • Refueling at a distance of 45 meters: Refueling and cargo transfers are now conducted directly in the open ocean. Ships are forced to repeat complex and dangerous operations every 5–6 days while moving side-by-side at a distance of only 45 meters;

  • 2,200 and 3,700-mile supply routes: The supply chain has stretched thousands of miles. The main cargo flow is being routed from Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean (approximately 2,200 miles). Alternatively, a massive 3,700-mile route via the Strait of Malacca to Singapore is being considered.

The “Abraham Lincoln” crisis: 9 months without a port and the mental breakdown of the crew

Severe logistical disruptions are taking a heavy toll on military equipment and personnel health:

  • 9 months without land: The US aircraft carrier “Abraham Lincoln” spent nearly 9 months at sea without entering a single port;

  • Domestic and psychological crisis: Due to water shortages, failing plumbing systems, and dwindling food supplies on the ships, the morale of the sailors has plummeted;

  • Endless uncertainty: The New York Times notes that there is no clear end date for the military mission, and the excessively long deployments are physically and mentally exhausting the crews.

Do you think the US Navy can maintain its dominance in the Middle East for long under such severe supply crises and psychological pressure, or will Washington be forced to change its strategy and withdraw its forces? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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