2.1-meter shark leaves fisherman on the brink of death

·41·World
2.1-meter shark leaves fisherman on the brink of death

A 43-year-old fisherman who was attacked by a 2.1-meter shark in Florida survived thanks to the quick assistance of two nurses.

David Daniel was fishing with friends in shallow water near Key West on Sunday, August 23. At that moment, a shark approximately 2.1 meters long attacked him and bit his upper leg. As a result, David was seriously injured and suffered heavy arterial bleeding.

Nurses Courtney McMurray and Chris Green, who were on a nearby boat, immediately rushed to help him. They controlled the bleeding, kept his injured leg elevated, and notified the U.S. Coast Guard.

David was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Centerand underwent emergency surgery that same night. Another surgical procedure was performed two days later.

Doctors stated that he would not be able to walk for 6–8 weeks and would require extensive physical therapy. David may be unable to work for several months.

How did the shark attack happen?

David had previously noticed a 1.8–2.1 meter shark swimming along the shore. When he tried to move away from it, the shark changed direction, headed toward him, bit his leg, and then let go.

When David looked into the water, he saw a lot of blood and feared he would lose too much blood on the sand and die.

He said the incident made him realize the value of every moment in life. He emphasized that a person who is having a good time with friends one moment can have their life at risk the next.

David was discharged from the hospital on August 26 with his leg protected by a special bandage and boot.

Because he lacks medical insurance, his friend Robin Corliss started a GoFundMe charity campaign to cover his medical and daily expenses. So far, $8,836 has been raised, with a goal of $16,000.

FloridaShark AttackSurvivalKey WestMedical Emergency
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Russia harshly assesses Trump's initiative on UkraineRussia harshly assesses Trump's initiative on UkraineToday, 14:26Traveling to Moscow for a Thai Visa: Trips to Bangkok Become More Complicated for UzbeksTraveling to Moscow for a Thai Visa: Trips to Bangkok Become More Complicated for UzbeksToday, 13:49“Outbreak of a Dangerous Disease”: Plague Infection Detected on the Russia-Mongolia Border“Outbreak of a Dangerous Disease”: Plague Infection Detected on the Russia-Mongolia BorderToday, 11:46Nepal flood damage reaches $2.56 billion: details of the disasterNepal flood damage reaches $2.56 billion: details of the disasterToday, 11:05100 Billion Cubic Meters of Gas to China: Russia Launches New Far East Pipeline100 Billion Cubic Meters of Gas to China: Russia Launches New Far East PipelineToday, 10:54“Ukraine has already lost”: American politician makes sensational statement“Ukraine has already lost”: American politician makes sensational statementToday, 10:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Giant Boa Climbed an Electric Pole and Died From Electrocution
Giant Boa Climbed an Electric Pole and Died From Electrocution
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River