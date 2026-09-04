2.1-meter shark leaves fisherman on the brink of death

A 43-year-old fisherman who was attacked by a 2.1-meter shark in Florida survived thanks to the quick assistance of two nurses.

David Daniel was fishing with friends in shallow water near Key West on Sunday, August 23. At that moment, a shark approximately 2.1 meters long attacked him and bit his upper leg. As a result, David was seriously injured and suffered heavy arterial bleeding.

Nurses Courtney McMurray and Chris Green, who were on a nearby boat, immediately rushed to help him. They controlled the bleeding, kept his injured leg elevated, and notified the U.S. Coast Guard.

David was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Centerand underwent emergency surgery that same night. Another surgical procedure was performed two days later.

Doctors stated that he would not be able to walk for 6–8 weeks and would require extensive physical therapy. David may be unable to work for several months.

How did the shark attack happen?

David had previously noticed a 1.8–2.1 meter shark swimming along the shore. When he tried to move away from it, the shark changed direction, headed toward him, bit his leg, and then let go.

When David looked into the water, he saw a lot of blood and feared he would lose too much blood on the sand and die.

He said the incident made him realize the value of every moment in life. He emphasized that a person who is having a good time with friends one moment can have their life at risk the next.

David was discharged from the hospital on August 26 with his leg protected by a special bandage and boot.

Because he lacks medical insurance, his friend Robin Corliss started a GoFundMe charity campaign to cover his medical and daily expenses. So far, $8,836 has been raised, with a goal of $16,000.